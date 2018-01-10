Police looking for man after armed robbery at Sunchild First Nation store

Police are asking for the public to help find 28-year-old Even Ernest Foureyes after an armed robbery on Sunchild First Nation last week. (Photo contributed by RCMP)

Rocky Mountain House RCMP are looking for a man after the Sunchild Store on Sunchild First Nation was robbed last week.

Just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 3, three men – one of whom was wearing a ski mask – arrived at the store on two quads.

The one man removed the ski mask and, following a conversation with the store clerk, attempted to used what appeared to be bear spray; however the canister malfunctioned and no spray was deployed.

The man then grabbed products off the counter and fled the store without paying. He took off on one of the quads, while the other two men, who police say had no involvement in the robbery, left on the other quad.

Police responded to the scene and found the quad the robbery suspect was driving abandoned, running and stuck in a ditch.

The quad was determined to be stolen.

Police are asking for the public to help find 28-year-old Even Ernest Foureyes, who is facing five charges, including robbery with a weapon and assault with a weapon.

He is described as First Nations, 1.78 m tall (5-foot-10) with brown hair, brown eyes and several tattoos on his arms, including sleeves on both arms that extend to his chest and neck.

Anyone with knowledge of Foureyes’ whereabouts is asked to call Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2882 or your local RCMP detachment.

f you wish you remain anonymous, you can also contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com.



