Police looking for man who allegedly caused collision in stolen car

A sketch of a man who allegedly caused a collision while driving a stolen car. Contributed image

Red Deer RCMP are looking for a man who allegedly caused a collision while driving a stolen car on Highway 2 last month.

On Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m., the suspect allegedly rear-ended a northbound SUV, causing it to roll over. A family of four inside the SUV was transported to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The stolen car being driven by the suspect caught fire and he fled on foot. Police Dog Services were called in, but the suspect wasn’t located.

He is described as having dark features, brown hair past his ears, dressed in all black and was possibly wearing a toque.

Anyone with information is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.P3Tips.com.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter