Police looking for missing Innisfail woman

Innisfail RCMP say Joan Duncan was last seen Wednesday night. (Photo contributed by RCMP)

Police are asking the public to help find a 54-year-old Innisfail woman who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday.

Innisfail RCMP say Joan Duncan and her vehicle, a 2015 silver Kia Soul with the Alberta licence plate BSD 6720, was last seen at her Innisfail residence around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say Duncan’s family believes she may be suffering from a medical condition.

Duncan is described as Caucasian, 1.62 metres (5-foot-4), with grey/white hair, green eyes and is usually wearing sweat pants and blue running shoes.

She also has been known to use the surname Shepherd or Bertand.

Anyone with information on Duncan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341 or your local detachment. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter