Police looking for tips after cat died when tossed from car in Parry Sound, Ont.

PARRY SOUND, Ont. — Police are asking for the public’s help after a cat was thrown from a moving car and died.

Ontario Provincial Police say someone tossed an orange and white cat from the passenger side of a car around 5 p.m. Monday in Parry Sound, Ont.

They say the cat died from its injuries after it hit a concrete retaining wall.

Police are treating it as an animal cruelty case.

They say a witness said the vehicle may be a dark-coloured Honda.

Police say the cat had no name tag, but was wearing a pink and yellow collar.

The Canadian Press

