Police officers to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics

The Free Our Finest Law Enforcement Torch Run will be held in Red Deer and Olds later this month

The Free Our Finest Law Enforcement Torch Run will be in Red Deer Aug. 24-26 and Olds June 16-17. (Contributed photo)

Law enforcement officers will camp outside Walmarts across Alberta this month for Special Olympics.

The Free Our Finest Law Enforcement Torch Run will be held at five sites across Alberta, including the Parkland Mall Walmart in Red Deer Aug. 24-26 and the Olds Walmart June 16-17, to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Alberta.

The run, which will also be held in Calgary, Airdrie and Westaskiwin, will feature a barbecue and activities.

For more information visit www.albertatorchrun.ca.



