Police probe deadly shooting that left 3 dead, 12 wounded in Toronto’s Greektown

TORONTO — Three people died in a shooting rampage that took place in the popular Toronto neighbourhood known as Greektown, including a suspected gunman, Ontario’s police watchdog said Monday.

The Special Investigations Unit says two civilians were fatally shot when a man made his way down Danforth Avenue on Sunday night, spraying bullets along the way. Police said 12 people were injured in the attack.

The SIU said the 29-year-old suspect, whose identity has not been released, later exchanged gunfire with police officers and was eventually found dead nearby. The arm’s-length agency that probes incidents involving police in which someone is killed said it has opened an investigation into the alleged gunman’s death.

No information had yet been released about the two shooting victims even as police continued to blanket the scene that’s home to dozens of restaurants, small businesses and family homes.

Police Chief Mark Saunders previously said a woman was killed and a girl, aged eight or nine, was in critical condition.

There was no word on the suspected gunman’s motive.

Witnesses posted many photos and videos, including a clip that appears to show a man, clad in black with a bag at his side, walk a few steps before lifting his arms in front of him as gunshots ring out.

Neighbourhood residents visiting the scene of the shooting said they’re struggling to process the deadly incident.

“There’s a lot of good people here,” said Gord Cheong who lives blocks away. “There’s a lot of people who come to the Danforth, to Greektown, but it’s generally quite quiet. So this is unusual, and disturbing.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent a statement of support via twitter.

“My thoughts are with everyone affected by the terrible tragedy on the Danforth last night in Toronto, and may the injured make a full recovery,” he wrote Monday morning. ”The people of Toronto are strong, resilient and brave — and we’ll be there to support you through this difficult time.”

The Canadian Press

