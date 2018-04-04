Nasim Aghdam’s father warned police she was upset and might visit YouTube headquarters, but there was no indication she might turn violent. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Police say relatives never warned about YouTube shooter

SAN BRUNO, Calif. — A day before a woman opened fire at YouTube headquarters, her father said he warned police that his daughter was upset with the company’s handling of her videos and might be planning to go to its offices, but authorities say her relatives gave no indication she might turn violent.

Police also said that Nasim Aghdam, who wounded three people before killing herself, had visited a gun range before Tuesday’s attack. She entered a courtyard at YouTube’s main offices south of San Francisco, pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds.

The 39-year-old told family members that she believed the company was suppressing her videos, which included segments about veganism, animal cruelty and exercise, along with glamor shots of herself.

A law enforcement official with knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press that Aghdam had a longstanding dispute with YouTube. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to discuss the case, said Aghdam used the name “Nasime Sabz” online.

A website in that name decried YouTube’s policies and said the company was trying to “suppress” content creators.

“Youtube filtered my channels to keep them from getting views!” one of the messages on the site said. “There is no equal growth opportunity on YOUTUBE or any other video sharing site, your channel will grow if they want to!!!!!”

People who post on YouTube can receive money from advertisements that accompany their videos, but the company “de-monetizes” some channels for reasons including inappropriate material or having fewer than 1,000 subscribers.

Aghdam “hated” YouTube and was angry that the company stopped paying her for videos she posted, her father, Ismail Aghdam, told the Bay Area News Group.

On Monday, he called police to report his daughter missing after she did not answer the phone for two days and told officers that she might go to YouTube, he said.

Officers in Mountain View — about 30 miles (48 kilometres) from YouTube’s headquarters — found her sleeping in her car in a parking lot around 2 a.m. Tuesday but let her go after she refused to answer their questions. Aghdam did not appear to be a threat to herself or others, police spokeswoman Katie Nelson said.

In social media posts on Wednesday, Mountain View police said that officers spoke to her family twice and at no time did her father or brother “mention anything about potential acts of violence” or the possibility that she would lash out because of the videos.

Throughout a 20-minute conversation with officers, she appeared calm and explained that she had decided to leave her home because of family issues and said nothing about YouTube, police said.

The shooter got into the YouTube complex through a parking garage, San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said. Investigators do not believe the shooter targeted anyone in particular as she fired.

Two women wounded in the attack were released Wednesday from a San Francisco hospital. The third victim, a 36-year-old man, was upgraded from critical to serious condition.

YouTube employee Dianna Arnspiger said she was on the building’s second floor when she heard gunshots, ran to a window and saw the shooter on a patio outside.

“It was a woman and she was firing her gun. And I just said, ‘Shooter,’ and everybody started running,” Arnspiger said.

She and others hid in a conference room for an hour while another employee repeatedly called 911 for updates.

The world’s biggest online video site is owned by Google. The headquarters complex is sandwiched between two interstates in the San Francisco Bay Area city of San Bruno. It houses more than a thousand engineers and other employees in several buildings.

Originally built in the late 1990s for the clothing retailer Gap, the campus south of San Francisco is known for its sloped green roof of native grasses. Inside, Google several years ago famously outfitted the office with a three-lane red slide for workers to zoom from one story to another.

“Today it feels like the entire community of YouTube, all of the employees, were victims of this crime,” said Chris Dale, a spokesman for YouTube.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said in a tweet that the company would “come together to heal as a family.”

Zach Vorhies, 37, a senior software engineer at YouTube, said he was at his desk working on the second floor of one of the buildings when the fire alarm went off.

He got on his skateboard and approached a courtyard, where he saw the shooter yelling, “Come get me.” He said the public can access the courtyard without any security check during working hours.

There was somebody lying nearby on his back with a red stain on his stomach that appeared to be from a bullet wound.

He said he realized it was an active shooter incident when a police officer with an assault rifle came through a security door. He jumped on his skateboard and took off.

Previous story
Local violinist featured at First Thursday at the Snell concert
Next story
Facebook revamps privacy policy in heels of scandal

Just Posted

WATCH: Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre looks to future

The Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre is looking to the future. About… Continue reading

WATCH: Marijuana ‘edibles’ are among many cannabis issues the City of Red Deer looks to address

Situation is like “building an aircraft while we’re in flight,” says city councillor

Drunk driving laws change Monday

Changes include 90-day licence suspension for suspected drunk drivers

Extra courtroom being added to Red Deer’s existing courthouse

Justice can’t wait five years for new courthouse construction

Transgender Day of Visibility happens Saturday

Mini march at Red Deer City Hall

WATCH: New venue coming to Westerner Park in Red Deer in February

Other plans include potential hotel at Westerner Park

Alberta set to introduce bill for no-go zones around abortion clinics

EDMONTON — The Alberta government says it will introduce legislation Thursday to… Continue reading

Alberta to allow rehab of orphaned black bear cubs in coming weeks

EDMONTON — A ban on private rehabilitation of orphaned black bear cubs… Continue reading

Red Deerian helps RCMP recover 400 stolen vehicles

Stolen vehicles were full of firearms and drugs

RDC residences students will stay at Olds College to make room for 2019 Canada Winter Games athletes

For the first time Red Deer College students who live on campus,… Continue reading

Two men rob service stations with “machete-like” weapon

Charges are pending

Straws, coffee cups targets of Vancouver strategy to cut down on plastic garbage

Vancouver is the latest city in Canada to stir up opposition to… Continue reading

Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip OK after hip surgery

LONDON — The 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II is recovering after… Continue reading

Facebook revamps privacy policy in heels of scandal

NEW YORK — Facebook’s new privacy policy aims to explain the data… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month