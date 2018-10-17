Police say a woman in the Red Deer area may be in danger

Red Deer RCMP are looking for Aurora Rafer, 48, who was reported missing. (Photo contributed)

Red Deer RCMP believe a missing woman may be in danger and are asking for the public’s help.

On Wednesday morning Police said Aurora Rafer, 48, may be in an orange/maroon-coloured Chevrolet Avalanche that has no taillight on the driver’s side that may be in Red Deer or the surrounding area.

RCMP do not have a photo of Rafer or the licence plate for the vehicle.

She is described as Filipino, 1.6 metres tall (five feet three inches), with a slim build and long, dark brown hair, and brown eyes. She looks younger than 48.

RCMP do not believe the public is in any danger, but stress that anyone who encounters the vehicle should not engage with it and should call 911 immediately.

RCMP do not have further information at this time and request that citizens who see RCMP moving through the city give them space to do their work and cooperate as fully as they can while police continue their investigation.



