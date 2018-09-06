Police search for two armed suspects in St. Catharines, Ont., three hospitalized

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Police were searching for two armed men Thursday following a daytime shooting in St. Catharines, Ont., that sent three people to hospital, two of them in life-threatening condition.

Niagara regional police said officers were looking at a number of residences in a downtown area of the city west of Toronto in what they described as a “slow, methodical process.”

Const. Phil Gavin said Thursday night they were looking for two men, 19 to 23 years old, who were wearing hoodies and jeans.

“The full strength of the Niagara regional police is involved right now … we’re doing everything we can to resolve this situation safely for everyone involved,” Gavin told a news conference.

He said police do not know whether the shooting was targeted.

Those injured in the shooting have not been publicly identified, but authorities said two have been flown to trauma centres in life-threatening condition while a third was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gavin said police were called to the intersection of Church and Niagara streets at around 3:45 p.m. The nearby intersection of Queenston and Geneva streets was also affected, he said.

He said investigators were trying to figure out if the shootings occurred outside or inside a home.

Gavin said numerous officers, including the tactical unit, negotiators, the K-9 unit and emergency responders were all on the scene.

Police advised residents to stay out of the area, and employees of local businesses said they remained inside with doors locked until more information was available.

Coun. Mat Siscoe, who represents part of the area where the shooting took place, said the neighbourhood has struggled economically in recent years.

“The main hospital used to be just down the street from there, and it’s been a fairly economically depressed area since the hospital closed down about four years ago,” he said.

But he said such levels of violence are unusual in the neighbourhood.

“It’s unusual for the city of St. Catharines in general,” he said. “We’re not used to gun violence in the city. Not on this scale.”

 

Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Niagara Regional Police respond to a shooting near Church St and Niagara St in St. Catharines, Ont., Thursday.

Previous story
Crime reduction unit recovers stolen vehicles

Just Posted

United Way’s annual campaign begins

Kickoff luncheon held Thursday

Temporary art installation needed for 2019 Canada Winter Games

City of Red Deer requests submissions

Red Deer River cleanup happens on Sunday

Central Albertans needed for the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup

Alberta artist builds a House of Peace at the Red Deer museum

Amy Loewan asks viewers to make peace in their own lives

PHOTO: Singer Wyatt Louis entertains as summer wanes on Red Deer’s Ross Street Patio

Singer/musician Wyatt Louis entertained the lunch-time crowd with some classic tunes on… Continue reading

130 torchbearers announced for 2019 Canada Winter Games

Red Deer torchbearers not announced until January

Burt Reynolds, star of film, TV and tabloids, dead at 82

Burt Reynolds, the handsome film and television star known for his acclaimed… Continue reading

Attorney: Indiana school shooting suspect to admit to attack

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A 13-year-old boy accused of shooting a classmate and… Continue reading

Drake ducks out of TIFF: Toronto performer cancels appearance at ‘Monsters and Men’ premiere

TORONTO — Organizers at the Toronto International Film Festival have suffered a… Continue reading

Parties target seniors with promises on Day 14 of Quebec election campaign

HALIFAX — A dismantled military aircraft is making its way from Nova… Continue reading

Parties target seniors with promises on Day 14 of Quebec election campaign

MONTREAL — Promises to seniors and local farmers were overshadowed on Day… Continue reading

Freeland, Lighthizer to meet on NAFTA after long night for negotiators

WASHINGTON — Canada’s negotiating team in Washington is assessing progress after a… Continue reading

Military police officer resumes testimony at sailors’ sexual assault trial

HALIFAX — The trial of two British sailors accused of sexual assault… Continue reading

Jennifer Garner channels ‘mom rage’ for ‘Peppermint’ action hero role

TORONTO — Jennifer Garner is back in an action hero role, this… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month