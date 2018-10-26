Police searching for break-and-enter suspect armed with sawed-off shotgun

Same suspect is believed to be behind two break-ins in north industrial area on Thursday morning

Red Deer RCMP are looking for a culprit who pointed a sawed-off shotgun at a staff member when interrupted during a break and enter on Thursday morning.

Police said they responded to a break-in call at a hydraulics business about 7:50 a.m. on Thursday near 49th Avenue and 78th Street.

A worker at the company had arrived while someone was inside apparently trying to rob the business.

“The suspect allegedly pointed a sawed off shotgun at the staff member then fled on foot,” said police.

Police arrived with a dog team but were unable to find the suspect, who had been wearing a black and orange motorcycle helmet.

RCMP have linked the suspect to another break-in to an oilfield supply company business in the same area that morning. It is believed the suspect stole a black 2007 Acura from a nearby business. The car has not yet been recovered.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male with a scruffy beard.

If you have information about these incidents, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.P3Tips.com.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mirror Fire Department closing
Next story
Lotto Max buyers want share of $60-million jackpot

Just Posted

Lotto Max buyers want share of $60-million jackpot

Buyers in Red Deer and Central Alberta dream of winning it big

Mirror Fire Department closing

Volunteer-strapped fire department to close on Oct. 31

U.S. Exxon lawsuit takes aim at Alberta oilsands over climate risks

A lawsuit filed this week in a U.S. court says ExxonMobil has… Continue reading

Red Deerians can help measure poverty in Canada

Take Statistics Canada survey

Investigators dig for bomb motive, warn more could be found

WASHINGTON — Investigators searched coast-to-coast Thursday for the culprit and motives behind… Continue reading

WATCH: Make-A-Wish grants Star Wars loving teen’s wish

The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted Anakin Suerink’s wish in Red Deer Saturday afternoon

B.C. Lions visit to Saskatchewan Roughriders a ‘playoff dress rehearsal’: coach

SURREY, B.C. — B.C. Lions coach Wally Buono knows his club will… Continue reading

Olympic skating medallist Rochette realizing dream of becoming a doctor

LAVAL, Que. — Joannie Rochette has swapped her glamorous sequined costumes and… Continue reading

Kiernan Shipka says feminist ‘Sabrina’ aligns with her female empowerment views

TORONTO — As young Sally Draper on “Mad Men,” Kiernan Shipka played… Continue reading

Cameco says Canada Revenue Agency appealing Tax Court ruling in company’s favour

SASKATOON — Cameco Corp. says the Canada Revenue Agency is appealing a… Continue reading

Scholarships honour ‘big, bright light’ and other Alberta Broncos players

ST. ALBERT, Alta. — Former National Hockey League player Chris Joseph wants… Continue reading

Hornqvist, Kessel pace Pittsburgh Penguins to 9-1 win over Calgary Flames

CALGARY — Patric Hornqvist and Phil Kessel each scored a pair of… Continue reading

Bouchard becomes youngest defenceman in Oilers history to score in win over Caps

EDMONTON — Evan Bouchard scored his first NHL goal and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins… Continue reading

More charges against U.S. man accused of kidnapping Alberta model

A South Carolina man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting an Alberta… Continue reading

Most Read