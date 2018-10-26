Police searching for break-and-enter suspect armed with sawed-off shotgun

Same suspect is believed to be behind two break-ins in north industrial area on Thursday morning

Red Deer RCMP are looking for a culprit who pointed a sawed-off shotgun at a staff member when interrupted during a break and enter on Thursday morning.

Police said they responded to a break-in call at a hydraulics business about 7:50 a.m. on Thursday near 49th Avenue and 78th Street.

A worker at the company had arrived while someone was inside apparently trying to rob the business.

“The suspect allegedly pointed a sawed off shotgun at the staff member then fled on foot,” said police.

Police arrived with a dog team but were unable to find the suspect, who had been wearing a black and orange motorcycle helmet.

RCMP have linked the suspect to another break-in to an oilfield supply company business in the same area that morning. It is believed the suspect stole a black 2007 Acura from a nearby business. The car has not yet been recovered.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male with a scruffy beard.

If you have information about these incidents, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.P3Tips.com.



