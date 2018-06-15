Police searching for suspects after sisters shot at Toronto playground

Police searching for suspects after sisters shot at Toronto playground

TORONTO — Residents of a Toronto neighbourhood where two sisters were shot and wounded while they played in a local park questioned the safety of their community on Friday as police searched for two men involved in the brazen incident.

Grace Ballantyne, 69, said Thursday’s daylight shooting that sent the girls, aged five and nine, to hospital is unprecedented in the nearly 28 years she’s lived in the area in Scarborough, an eastern suburb of Toronto.

She said the shooting, which police said targeted someone other than the girls, took place in a playground that’s a hub of activity for local children.

“This is where they play every day, right next to where they live,” Ballantyne said. “I was shocked.”

The violence at the heart of the community, she said, has left her and her neighbours feeling as though they’re “not safe anywhere.”

Ballantyne said she plans to keep a closer eye on her own grandchildren as the community tries to make sense of what happened.

Toronto police remained on the scene of the shooting Friday morning as they continued their search for both the alleged shooter and someone believed to be a getaway driver.

The shooting unfolded late Thursday afternoon when a man allegedly fired shots at another man standing near the area where 11 children were playing, police have said.

Police said the young sisters were rushed to hospital with serious injuries, but both have since undergone surgery and are now in stable condition.

Ballantyne said the girls and their mother are a familiar sight in the neighbourhood, but said she did not know their names. Police have not released their identities.

The alleged shooter fled the area in a black, four-door 2007 to 2011 Nissan Versa sedan, police said, adding they’re on the hunt for the vehicle.

Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders called the shooting “a cowardly act” Thursday evening and urged the perpetrator’s friends to contact investigators.

“We are putting every resource on this to make sure we apprehend the person who would be motivated to do something like this in the city of Toronto,” he said. “We will be taking aggressive action toward resolving this particular investigation.”

Mayor John Tory said all of Toronto wants justice for the two girls.

“I cannot imagine the anguish the family and friends of the two girls shot while playing in a park are experiencing tonight,” he said in a statement Thursday night.

Tory is expected to discuss the playground shooting at a news conference later on Friday.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Cyclovia this summer in Red Deer

Just Posted

Lifelong Rebels fan with Pompe Disease dies

Trevor Pare, who never missed a games, died Thursday

Blackfalds getting ready for legalized cannabis

Town put moratorium on cannabis-related development permits until new regulations complete

Joey’s Only headquarters speaks out against Red Deer franchisee convicted of not maintaining life safety equipment

The president of Joey’s Only Restaurant chain has spoken out against the… Continue reading

Red Deer man accused of killing woman found not criminally responsible

Tina-Marie Pfeiffer was stabbed 58 times and bled to death

Red Deer College on schedule to accommodate 2019 Canada Winter Games

Work continues on dorm, sports complex almost ready

WATCH: Celebrating the past year of EcoVision

The Lacombe Composite High School program held a celebration Friday

Catholic school district trustee joins race of UCP nomination in Red Deer-North

The field vying to represent the United Conservative Party in Red Deer-North… Continue reading

‘Gone for Canada Day:’ Protest camp taken down at Saskatchewan legislature

REGINA — A months-old camp on the Saskatchewan legislature lawn where people… Continue reading

Ontario will scrap cap and trade, challenge Ottawa’s carbon tax: Doug Ford

TORONTO — Doug Ford said Friday he will scrap Ontario’s cap-and-trade system… Continue reading

Red Deer looks a little cleaner as Green Deer winds down

During the single day, Red Deer River clean-up, volunteers collected 97 bags… Continue reading

Japan halts wheat shipments after genetically modified wheat found in Alberta

CALGARY — The Canadian government is trying to reassure Japan and other… Continue reading

Toronto playground shooting leaves community stunned, mayor vows action

TORONTO — A close-knit Toronto community was questioning the safety they once… Continue reading

Alberta man faces lengthy sentence in sex assault that left woman in coma

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A southern Alberta man is to be sentenced today… Continue reading

‘There was a future’: Past Hawaii eruptions provide lessons

HONOLULU — Lava pouring out of a Hawaii volcano burned down Mary… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month