Police seek help identifying electronic store thieves

Red Deer RCMP are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects after an electronics store was broken into twice.

Sunday, at approximately 5:30 a.m., RCMP responded to an alarm at Mobi Jack’s phone repair on Timberlands Drive.

The front window had been broken and the suspects had fled the scene. Surveillance images show three males taking various items, including phones, headphones and wireless speakers.

Monday, at approximately 6:30 a.m., police were again called to the business. No suspects were found, but two males were seen on surveillance removing the plywood used to repair the broken window and entering the business.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

