Red Deer RCMP is seeking public assistance to locate 37-year-old man.

Khurrum Ross was last seen in Red Deer on May 1 and RCMP wish to verify his well-being.

Ross is described as 5-foot-eleven-inches tall, 180 lbs, brown hair and eyes. He drives a silver 2002 Pontiac Grand Am with the Alberta license plate RMT 002

Anyone who has been in contact with Ross or has information on his whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.