Curtis James Thompson was last seen on July 1st

Rocky Mountain House RCMP are looking for a missing 34-year-old man, and asking for public help in locating him.

Curtis James Thompson has not been seen or heard from since July 1. It’s not known if he remains in the Rocky area.

Curtis is described as: Metis, 5-foot-5-inches tall, 130 pounds, brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information about the location of Thompson should please call the Rocky RCMP at 403-845-2882, or any local police detachment.