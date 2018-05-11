(Advocate file photo.)

Police shooting in B.C. leaves man in critical condition

THE CANADIAN PRESS

GRAND FORKS, B.C. — The Independent Investigations Office has been called in to investigate a police-involved shooting in Grand Forks, B.C.

The RCMP says the incident began just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday when officers from the Grand Forks detachment were checking a report of a car being driven erratically.

Officers found the vehicle in an industrial park, but the RCMP says in a release that the driver rammed several police vehicles while attempting the flee and shots were fired by police.

The RCMP says the male driver suffered “unknown injuries” and was taken to hospital in critical condition. His name was not released.

There were no other injuries.

The Independent Investigations Office investigates all police incidents that result in death or serious injury.

