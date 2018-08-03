Repairs were made to Parkland Mall entrances after three thieves crashed through the doors with a pickup truck and stole ATMs early Thursday. (Red Deer Advocate photo).

Police still seaching for “brazen” ATM robbers as Parkland Mall makes repairs

Mall security workers ‘had to be careful they weren’t struck’

Parkland Mall security workers had to jump out of the way when a pickup truck crashed through the doors and was driven through the mall so thieves could steal two ATMs this week.

“We’ve never had anything as brazen as this happen,” said Melody McKnight, the mall’s marketing director — although a similar bank machine theft was carried out in March at Bower Place Mall in south Red Deer.

At about 4:15 a.m. Thursday morning, overnight security staff at Parkland Mall heard a huge crash.

They ran towards the noise and were startled to see a large pickup truck, with three suspects, had been driven through the doors near Good Life Fitness Centre.

As the truck headed towards the food court, security workers had to get out of the way of the speeding vehicle: “They had to be careful they weren’t struck,” said McKnight.

Instead of confronting the intruders — who then used the truck to dislodge the ATMs from floor bolts and manually heaved the machines into the pickup bed — the security guards followed mall protocol and called police.

“You never know, (the suspects) could have been armed, said McKnight, who’s happy that no one was hurt during this bold-faced crime.

It ended with the truck ramming through the mall’s main west entrance, facing Gaetz Avenue, and disappearing into the city.

McKnight was amazed that the vehicle had enough force to break through metal and concrete posts that had been installed in front of each mall entrance to prevent this kind of break-in.

She isn’t sure yet what the total repair cost will be. The two broken mall entrances were secured, and the mall was reopened. McKnight said the doors will be replaced and the cement barriers are being re-enforced.

The only damage to the inside the mall, besides the theft and vandalism of the ATMs, was a broken window at the Family Services outlet, which was already fixed.

Remarkably, the suspects did not plow into any kiosks, mall plants, or benches. McKnight believes the thieves were trying to avoid hitting anything that would slow them down.

Although similar thefts were carried out at Bower Mall and a mall in Wetaskiwin earlier this year, Corp. Laurel Scott spokeswoman for RCMP K-Division, said police have not determined whether they are linked. “It’s still under investigation.”

She is looking into whether the truck was stolen.

Red Deer RCMP are searching for a white diesel extended cab Ford F250 or F350 truck with significant body damage. It was last seen driving eastbound on 67th Street. The male driver had worn a white face mask and dark coveralls, the other two male suspects wore dark hoodies and pants.


