RCMP are investigating an arson at Edson Mosque west of Edmonton. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Police suspect fire at mosque in Alberta town was deliberately set

EDSON, Alta. — RCMP in Alberta say they’re investigating an arson at a mosque in a community west of Edmonton.

Police say damage to the Edson Mosque on Saturday night was minor and that no one was injured.

But Toufik Baterdouk, vice-president of Islamic Society of Edson and Masjid, says the case is disturbing because several members of the mosque had just finished prayers and were still in the parking lot when the flames broke out.

Baterdouk says the fire damaged the front door and some siding, and there was an odour of gasoline around the door afterward.

He says security footage appears to show someone with a bag walking away from the mosque just moments after the fire began.

Baterdouk says the mosque in Edson has been open for about five years and there have never been problems before.

“I grew up here, my kids were born here, three generations of my family live here,” Baterdouk said. ”This is a great town and we’ve never really had any issues.”

Police said they’re seeking the public’s help identifying whoever is responsible.

The fire happened in the middle of the three days when members of the mosque were celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the holiday which marks the end of Ramadan.

Baterdouk said the mosque members who were in the parking lot phoned the fire department, and he said firefighters arrived quickly, which helped minimize the damage.

He said some children are frightened by the fire and that he hadn’t yet told his own kids, who are four and eight

“Each parent is trying to find the best way to explain why something like this might happen,” Baterdouk said.

Baterdouk said that when they were building the mosque, there was a lot of help and support from the town. And when they hold open houses, he said they’re attended by MPs, members of the legislature and the mayor.

“This is a great town and a great community to live in and to be a part of it,” he said. ”So the acts of this individual or couple of individuals, whatever may be the case, we do not want that to reflect badly on our town.”

Previous story
Amanda Lindhout kidnapper sentenced to 15 years in prison

Just Posted

Amanda Lindhout kidnapper sentenced to 15 years in prison

OTTAWA — A Somalian man found guilty in the kidnapping of Amanda… Continue reading

Police suspect fire at mosque in Alberta town was deliberately set

EDSON, Alta. — RCMP in Alberta say they’re investigating an arson at… Continue reading

Indigenous protesters in Washington declare Trans Mountain won’t be built

VANCOUVER — Cedar George-Parker remembers the moment he decided to devote his… Continue reading

In Bill Morneau’s riding, 40 per cent of children live in poverty, report says

OTTAWA — Four in every 10 children residing in Finance Minister Bill… Continue reading

Strong quake near Osaka, Japan, kills 3, knocks over walls

TOKYO — Residents in western Japan were cleaning up debris Monday evening… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta High School Soccer League champs crowned

Lindsay Thurber girls’ team and Notre Dame boys’ team won Saturday at Edgar Park Field in Red Deer

Update: Red Deer’s Ryan Vandervlis in hospital after firepit explosion

Three Lethbridge hockey players injured

Roll out the barrels: Christo artwork floats on London lake

LONDON — The ducks, geese and hardy cold-water swimmers in London’s Hyde… Continue reading

Just For Laughs production company promotes COO Bruce Hills to president

MONTREAL — The production company behind Montreal’s Just For Laughs comedy festival… Continue reading

Auto parts firm Magna plans electric vehicle joint ventures with Chinese company

AURORA, Ont. — Magna International Inc. says it will form two new… Continue reading

Collection featuring Group of Seven paintings donated to University of Lethbridge

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Margaret (Marmie) Perkins Hess spent a lifetime following her… Continue reading

5 dead as SUV chased by Border Patrol crashes in South Texas

BIG WELLS, Texas — At least five people were killed and several… Continue reading

Ramifications of a trade war: an expert look at the numbers for Canada

OTTAWA — A new analysis of escalating trade disputes involving the United… Continue reading

Deliberate spill: study launched to test crude and bitumen impact on lake life

KENORA, Ont. — Researchers were in northwestern Ontario over the weekend spilling… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month