Police watchdog investigates Lethbridge police confrontation with partiers

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating a struggle involving a Lethbridge officer and two men that was captured on video and posted on social media.

The video shows a man grabbing the officer as he was taking the other man down.

Police say the confrontation happened early Sunday morning following an out of control party involving up to 150 young people, some of them intoxicated.

Lethbridge police say one of the men has been charged with assaulting a peace officer, disarming or attempting to disarm a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer.

Police say the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating.

“I have the utmost confidence in our officers and the training we provide,” Lethbridge police deputy chief Scott Woods said Thursday in a release.

“Transparency is critical to maintaining the public’s trust and as a service we welcome this independent investigation.”

The suspect’s name was not released and Lethbridge police declined further comment.

