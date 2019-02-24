(Advocate file photo).

Police watchdog investigates officer-involved shooting in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — One person has died in an officer-involved shooting in downtown Winnipeg on Saturday morning.

Police say in a news release that a male was taken to hospital in critical condition after the shooting at a home in the city, but died from his injuries.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, the province’s police watchdog, has taken over the investigation.

A spokeswoman for the unit, Barbara Czech, says the male was a suspect and died from gunshot wounds.

Czech says the unit’s investigators were deployed to the scene after being notified by police about the shooting.

She says the unit will release more information on Monday.

Red Deer RCMP looking for missing man with mild form of dementia
Victoria may lose cherry blossoms as city pushes ahead with tree management plan

