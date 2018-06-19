Policy analyst to run for Alberta Liberals in Innisfail-Sylvan Lake byelection

Nick Jansen says health and education should be preserved

The Alberta Liberal Party has announced its candidate for the July 12 byelection in Innisfail-Sylvan Lake.

Nick Jansen is a policy analyst with experience in the energy industry and government.

He will represent the Alberta Liberals in the riding vacated by the Feb. 5 resignation of former Wildrose MLA Don MacIntyre, who faces charges of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Jansen will be running against UPC candidate Devin Dreeshen, Nicole Mooney of the NDP and Abigail Douglass of the Alberta Party.

Jansen said, “I believe we can create more opportunity and prosperity for families in Innisfail-Sylvan Lake using free market principles and evidence-based policy.” He’s also committed to preserving core services such as health and education.

“Alberta families and seniors need a strong social safety net. I look forward to listening to voters and hearing their concerns.”

Jansen plans to meet with constituents and deliver the vision of Alberta Liberal Leader David Khan: “Of opportunity, prosperity, and fairness for all Albertans.”



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter