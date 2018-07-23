Political leaders pledge to tackle gun violence following Toronto mass shooting

OTTAWA — Political leaders at all levels offered comforting words and pledged to work together following Sunday’s deadly shooting in Toronto, even as a new Statistics Canada report indicated gun violence is on the rise across the country.

Thoughts and prayers for the victims flowed from all corners on Monday as municipal, provincial and federal leaders responded to the mass shooting, in which a gunman killed two people in Toronto’s Greektown area and wounded 13 others.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and NDP counterpart Jagmeet Singh all took to Twitter with condolences and messages of support, as did federal ministers and MPs from different parts of Canada.

Similar sentiments were expressed by provincial legislators during a sombre session at Queen’s Park, where Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the shooting was not only tragic, “it should be a cause for anger.”

The mood was also heavy at Toronto City Hall, where council has been grappling with a wave of gun violence that has seen more shootings this year than over the same span in 2017 — a trend that appears to be reflected across Canada.

Statistics Canada reported on Monday that there has been a steady increase in gun crime over the past four years, with more than 7,700 Canadians having been identified as victims of such crimes in 2017.

The number of gun-related homicide had similarly increased in recent years, according to the agency, with the latest statistics showing 223 gun-related deaths in 2016, just over half of which were gang related.

The report also said that while Ontario saw a 10-per-cent bump in gun crimes between 2016 and 2017, there was a 47-per-cent rise in Saskatchewan and that most of the increase across Canada occurred outside of major urban areas.

Still, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said there was a “newness” to the wave of violence that has swept across the city.

Though they promised to co-operate on gun crime, political leaders seemed to come at the issue from different angles.

The new federal minister responsible for tackling gun violence, former Toronto police chief Bill Blair, was scheduled to meet Tory Monday afternoon after earlier tweeting that Ottawa was looking at ways to support the city’s efforts “to end the violence.”

Previous story
Glendale townhouse development discussion delayed

Just Posted

City council has new conduct code

Second and third readings passed on Monday

Glendale townhouse development discussion delayed

Tabled for return to Red Deer city council in three months

Updated: Red Deer emergency department nurses calling for more hiring

United Nurses of Alberta wants emergency meeting with health minister

Metis celebration held Aug. 3-5 in Big Valley

Food, games, music are featured

Blackfalds hits 10,000 population milestone

Blackfalds population grew 2.1 per cent over last year, more than doubling the provincial average

WATCH: Gazebo groundbreaking in Waskasoo

Fifty per cent of the $100,000 project is funded by a provincial government grant

Blackfalds scooter riders catching big air

Blackfalds Optimist All Wheels Park was a busy place on Monday. Scooters… Continue reading

Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard facing three sex offence charges in Toronto

Toronto police have charged the frontman of the rock band Hedley with… Continue reading

Toronto’s Greektown, known for bustling patio culture, becomes site of mass shooting

Toronto’s vibrant Greektown neighbourhood is best known by locals for its for… Continue reading

Fiat Chrysler is shaken without visionary CEO behind wheel

MILAN — Investors sent shares in Fiat Chrysler sliding Monday as they… Continue reading

HMCS St. John’s, Sea King return to Halifax port after overseas mission

HALIFAX — HMCS St. John’s and its 240-member crew pulled into their… Continue reading

Danforth rampage continues a deadly year of gun violence for Toronto

TORONTO — Sunday’s deadly rampage in Toronto marks the latest in a… Continue reading

Iran dismisses Trump’s explosive threat to country’s leader

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranians on Monday shrugged off the possibility that a… Continue reading

Americans in blended families cope with toll of deportation

BOCA DEL R\XCDO, Mexico — It’s almost as if Letty Stegall is… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month