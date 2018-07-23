Political leaders pledge to tackle gun violence following Toronto mass shooting

OTTAWA — Political leaders at all levels offered comforting words and pledged to work together following Sunday’s deadly shooting in Toronto, even as a new Statistics Canada report indicated gun violence is on the rise across the country.

Thoughts and prayers for the victims flowed from all corners on Monday as municipal, provincial and federal leaders responded to the mass shooting, in which a gunman killed two people in Toronto’s Greektown area and wounded 13 others.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and NDP counterpart Jagmeet Singh all took to Twitter with condolences and messages of support, as did federal ministers and MPs from different parts of Canada.

Similar sentiments were expressed by provincial legislators during a sombre session at Queen’s Park, where Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the shooting was not only tragic, “it should be a cause for anger.”

The mood was also heavy at Toronto City Hall, where council has been grappling with a wave of gun violence that has seen more shootings this year than over the same span in 2017 — a trend that appears to be reflected across Canada.

Statistics Canada reported on Monday that there has been a steady increase in gun crime over the past four years, with more than 7,700 Canadians having been identified as victims of such crimes in 2017.

The number of gun-related homicide had similarly increased in recent years, according to the agency, with the latest statistics showing 223 gun-related deaths in 2016, just over half of which were gang related.

The report also said that while Ontario saw a 10-per-cent bump in gun crimes between 2016 and 2017, there was a 47-per-cent rise in Saskatchewan and that most of the increase across Canada occurred outside of major urban areas.

Still, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said there was a “newness” to the wave of violence that has swept across the city.

Though they promised to co-operate on gun crime, political leaders seemed to come at the issue from different angles.

The new federal minister responsible for tackling gun violence, former Toronto police chief Bill Blair, was scheduled to meet Tory Monday afternoon after earlier tweeting that Ottawa was looking at ways to support the city’s efforts “to end the violence.”