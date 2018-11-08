Politics ‘a team sport:’ Alberta premier rebuffs complaints from estranged MLA

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says a backbencher who was kicked out of her caucus doesn’t understand that politics is “a team sport.”

Notley says Calgary legislature member Robyn Luff’s desire for unfettered freedom and independence doesn’t mesh with politicians who need to work as one to get things done in a parliamentary democracy.

Luff was expelled from the NDP caucus earlier this week after she wrote a public letter saying she will no longer sit in the house until Notley addresses allegations backbenchers are gagged and bullied in the NDP caucus.

Notley says there is no foundation to the allegations and says Luff has not been able to point to a single issue of bullying within the caucus.

Luff could not be immediately reached for comment.

The first-term legislature member for Calgary-East has already announced she won’t cross the floor to join another party, won’t run in the next election, and is checking with constituents to determine whether to end her boycott of the house.

Previous story
McClintic back in prison after time in healing lodge, Tori Stafford’s father says
Next story
Suspect who died after explosion in parkade unconnected to any group: RCMP

Just Posted

Proposed Red Deer cannabis store turned down

City says site too close to two other future marijuana stores

Red Deer’s ski resort first to open in Western Canada

For many people, winter means having to wear a parka and storing… Continue reading

Alberta photographic artist speaks at RDC

Free visiting artist lecture is Nov. 14.

Central Albertans can help shape RDC’s new identity

Public input sessions held this month at main campus

UPDATED: Youths arrested after armed robbery in Red Deer

Three teens arrested

Proposed Red Deer cannabis store turned down

City says site too close to two other future marijuana stores

After Thousand Oaks shooting, picture emerges of a troubled ex-Marine known to authorities

LOS ANGELES —Before authorities said he opened fire at a Thousand Oaks… Continue reading

Clement admits to multiple acts of infidelity as long ago as last summer

OTTAWA — Former Conservative MP Tony Clement has had inappropriate online relationships… Continue reading

‘Shelves will be empty:’ Supply of food in question after fire at Iqaluit store

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Grocery retailers were moving Thursday to ensure critical supplies… Continue reading

B.C. Mountie largely at fault for crash that totalled Calgary family’s van

A judge found some blame for both drivers in a 2014 collision on a busy Aldergrove highway.

Getzlaf leads Ducks to 3-2 victory over Flames

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ryan Getzlaf and the Anaheim Ducks appear to be… Continue reading

McGill University to hold referendum on changing team nickname

Ross Montour says the time is right for McGill University to change… Continue reading

Chris Pine and David Mackenzie reunite for ‘Outlaw King’

TORONTO — If you want to see an exhausted Chris Pine, meet… Continue reading

Kathy Page, Elizabeth Hay among 2018 Writers’ Trust Awards winners

TORONTO — British-Canadian author Kathy Page choked back tears as she thanked… Continue reading

Most Read