POLL: Most people don’t want cell phones in the classroom

Sixty-six per cent of Advocate readers who responded to an on-line poll asking whether cell phones should be banned from the classroom gave a definitive ‘Yes’.

They believe they are a distraction.

Just over 18 per cent of the 224 people who cast votes qualified that slightly, saying, yes, they should be banned from classrooms, but should be allowed in an emergency.

Only 30 per cent of respondents felt cell phones should be allowed in the classroom as “they are part of life.”

And five per cent were indifferent.