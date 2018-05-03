Winnipeg Jets’ Paul Stastny (25), Mark Scheifele (55), Blake Wheeler (26) and Dustin Byfuglien (33) celebrate after Wheeler scored against the Nashville Predators during third period NHL hockey playoff action. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Poll results: Red Deer Advocate readers want Stanley Cup to come back to Canada

Advocate readers are pulling for the last Canadian team in the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup playoffs.

A poll, which ran from April 25 to May 2, showed that 54.12 per cent of people who responded hoped the Winnipeg Jets would bring the Stanley Cup back to Canada for the first time since 1992.

The Jets lead the Nashville Predators two games to one in their second round matchup. The Predators, defending Western Conference champions, received 8.24 per cent of the vote.

A total of 85 votes were cast in the poll, the San Jose Sharks and Tampa Lightning received no votes.

The poll was posted before the Toronto Maple Leafs were eliminated from the playoffs, and 9.41 per cent of voters hoped they would end their 51-year Stanley Cup title drought. They were eliminated by the Boston Bruins in the first round.

Coming in second in the poll was the expansion Las Vegas Golden Knights, with 14.12 per cent of the vote. The upstart team has exceeded all expectations and had the most successful first season of any NHL expansion team. They are tied with the Sharks at two games apiece.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins received just 2.35 per cent of the vote while their opponent in the second round, the Washington Capitals, received 1.18 per cent. The Capitals lead the series two games to one.

The Boston Bruins also had a strong showing among readers with 10.59 per cent hoping they would win the title. The Lightning lead the series against the Bruins two games to one.


