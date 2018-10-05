Poll respondents split on cannabis amnesty question

Half said no amnesty for those previously convicted of minor cannabis offences after legalization

Half of Red Deer Advocate poll respondents believe those convicted previously of minor cannabis convictions should not catch a break when it is legalized.

We asked readers if people with prior minor cannabis charges should be given amnesty when legalization is official later and 101 weighed in.

Just under 50 per cent (50) agreed that no, the law was the law. Just under 32 per cent (32 votes) agreed that yes, it is only fair. About 18 per cent (18 votes) thought maybe it should be handled on a case-by-case basis. One chose other.



