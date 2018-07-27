Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Ottawa (FFH 341) departs Pearl Harbor to commence the sea phase of Exercise RIMPAC 2018 on 10 July 2018. Photo: Corp. Trevor Matheson, Canadian Armed Forces Imagery

Poll respondents support more military spending

Nearly three out of four in Advocate poll support more military spending

Canada and NATO need to boost their spending, those who responded to a recent Advocate poll say.

We asked: Is Canada pulling its weight within NATO?

Canada needs to boost its spending was the choice of 37 per cent — 25 votes. An identical number of people supported the notion that both Canada and other NATO countries needed to spend more on defence.

Just under 18 per cent — 12 votes — said we should not give in to pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has urged NATO to spend more.

Only five Advocate voters agreed Canada is pulling its weight and has done a great job with its Armed Forces.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
The fun and excitement of Centrefest presented this weekend in Red Deer

Just Posted

The fun and excitement of Centrefest presented this weekend in Red Deer

Street performers from around the world will entertain on Ross Street

AHS pledges to hire 15 more nurses as union arranges meeting with minister over ‘staffing crisis’

Union manager doubts additonal RNs will be enough

Poll respondents support more military spending

Nearly three out of four in Advocate poll support more military spending

Sylvan Lake man accused of $2.6 million fraud

Following an investigation that took almost five years, a Sylvan Lake man… Continue reading

Westerner Park dinner showcases Central Alberta food

Long Table Dinner on Aug. 18 begins with farm and brewery tour

WATCH: Street party kicks off Lacombe Days

Central Alberta Youth Unlimited hosted the event Thursday night on 50 Street in the downtown

Feds prepared to work around Queen’s Park as Ford plunges Toronto into chaos

OTTAWA — The federal government says it will do whatever it can… Continue reading

Boomtown Trail full steam ahead this summer in Central Alberta

Aims to draw tourists

Feds register surplus of $3.2 billion over first two months of fiscal year

OTTAWA — The federal government ran a surplus of $641 million in… Continue reading

10 more ex-students sue Ohio State over sex abuse by doctor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ten more former students have sued Ohio State University… Continue reading

Nod for Disney’s $73.1B acquisition of Fox entertainment

NEW YORK — Disney’s $71.3 billion acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox’s entertainment… Continue reading

Legal implications on Trump or Cohen unclear on secret tape

WASHINGTON — A secret recording of Donald Trump discussing payments to a… Continue reading

Putin ready to invite Trump to Russia

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he’s ready to invite… Continue reading

Southwest: Other carriers finding cracked engine fan blades

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines says cracks in fan blades like the flaw… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month