Poll respondents support more military spending

Nearly three out of four in Advocate poll support more military spending

Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Ottawa (FFH 341) departs Pearl Harbor to commence the sea phase of Exercise RIMPAC 2018 on 10 July 2018. Photo: Corp. Trevor Matheson, Canadian Armed Forces Imagery

Canada and NATO need to boost their spending, those who responded to a recent Advocate poll say.

We asked: Is Canada pulling its weight within NATO?

Canada needs to boost its spending was the choice of 37 per cent — 25 votes. An identical number of people supported the notion that both Canada and other NATO countries needed to spend more on defence.

Just under 18 per cent — 12 votes — said we should not give in to pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has urged NATO to spend more.

Only five Advocate voters agreed Canada is pulling its weight and has done a great job with its Armed Forces.



