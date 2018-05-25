Poll results: Advocate readers say it’s time to abolish the British monarchy

Red Deer Advocate readers say the British Monarchy has to go.

In a recent online poll, 25 of 77 voters said the monarchy should be abolished, while 16 others said the monarchy serves no purpose.

Eighteen voters said they don’t care about the monarchy, 11 people believe Canada should embrace it more and seven people said it’s vital to Canadian society.

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was last weekend in Windsor Castle.



