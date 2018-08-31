Poll results: Do you believe Canada’s next statutory holiday should put a focus on residential schools?

A majority of people who took part in a recent online poll think Canada’s next statutory holiday should not focus on residential schools.

With the federal government looking at enacting a statutory holiday aimed at remembering the legacy of Canada’s residential school system, The Advocate asked readers, “Do you believe Canada’s next statutory holiday should put a focus on residential schools?”

Of the 128 voters, 46 (35.94 per cent) said residential schools should not be the focus a statutory holiday because people will look at it as just another day off and 36 (28.13 per cent) said we already have enough days off.

Twenty-three (17.97 per cent) people said Canada should make National Indigenous Peoples Day a statutory holiday instead.

Thirteen (10.16 per cent) voters chose the option, “Yes, that’s a great idea,” and ten (7.81 per cent) chose the option, “As long as I get another day off, I don’t care.”



