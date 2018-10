Many Red Deer Advocate readers believe Canada was not the winner in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

In a recent online poll, 62 of 96 voters said Canada caved under the United States’ pressure in the new trade deal, which was formally signed Oct. 1.

Eighteen voters said it’s too early to tell who the winner is and six said they don’t know.

Ten said Canada stood firm and was the winner of the deal.