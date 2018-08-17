Poll results: Is there anything you want to do before summer ends?

Red Deer Advocate readers were split on what they want to do before summer ends.

Forty-five readers participated in a recent online poll asking, “Is there anything you want to do before summer ends?”

Fourteen (31.11 per cent) said they are too busy working to do anything, 13 (28.89 per cent) want to take time to travel, 11 (24.44 per cent) hope to just sit down and relax in the sun, and seven (15.56 per cent) said they have done everything they want to do.



