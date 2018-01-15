Poll results: Majority agree on building a second hospital

More than 59 per cent of voters agreed the City of Red Deer needs a second hospital in an Advocate poll.

The poll asked residents to vote on what should be done to address the health care crisis in Red Deer. The poll that received 107 votes in total was was posted on Jan. 13.

Building a second hospital was pollers’ first choice at 64 votes.

Expanding the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre was second choice at 21.5 per cent with 23 votes.

Poll takers also support the idea of hiring more doctors with more than 10 per cent or 11 votes.

Their fourth choice was allowing for some privatization of services at 8.41 per cent or nine votes.

Some of those who follow Red Deer Advocate Facebook page also commented on the poll post.

People talked about educating the masses on when to go into the emergency versus a walk-in clinic.

Others posted wait times at walk-in clinics are too long.

Some people disagreed on the long wait times at the hospital’s emergency department.

Some brought up privatization of the health care system.