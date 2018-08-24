Poll results: Should mobile phones be banned at concerts?

A majority of Advocate readers who took part in a recent online poll believe mobile devices should be banned at concerts.

Forty-two of 79 voters (53.16 per cent) say mobile devices ruin the experience of a concert so they should be banned.

Seventeen voters (21.52 per cent) say they don’t care if devices are banned, 13 (16.46 per cent) say they paid for a ticket so they should be allowed to do what they want and seven (8.86 per cent) said devices should be allowed unless the artist wants them banned.

None of the voters believe mobile phones should be allowed for the first few songs only.


