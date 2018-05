Red Deer Advocate readers are most looking forward to Westerner Days this year.

In a recent online poll, 20 of 46 participants selected Westerner Days as the festival they’re most excited for.

Ten voters selected other, seven selected the Festival of Trees, six chose Canada Day, three picked Centrefest and no voters selected the Red Deer Children’s Festival.

