The results to a recent Red Deer Advocate poll, asking readers what they will do when recreational marijuana becomes legal Oct. 17.

Red Deer Advocate readers say they won’t be impacted by the legalization of marijuana.

In a recent online poll, 80 of 129 voters said they will “ignore it” when recreational marijuana becomes legal Oct. 17.

Twenty-one voters said they already partake, 12 voters said they will protest legalization, another 12 claim they will open up a pizza joint/taco truck and four people will try marijuana for the first time.



