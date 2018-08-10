Poll results: What would improve Red Deer?

Advocate readers say a lower crime rate in Red Deer make the city a better place to live.

Red Deer ranked 12th in a MoneySense poll on the best places to live in 2018 and in a recent poll Advocate readers were asked what would push the city even higher.

READ MORE: Final poll results

Seventy-four of 110 voters (67.27 per cent) said lower crime would improve the city’s ranking.

Eighteen (16.36 per cent) voted for lower taxes, eight (7.27 per cent) said the city is doing fine, six (5.45 per cent) chose more recreational facilities and four (3.64 per cent) voted for more retail and restaurant chains.



