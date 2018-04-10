Poll results: Hollingsworth expected to dance away with the trophy

Celebrity Dance Off this weekend in Red Deer

Red Deer Advocate readers believe Mellisa Hollingsworth and dance partner Michael Myroniu will dance away with the Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off trophy.

Twelve of 46 people voted for Hollingsworth in a recent poll on www.reddeeradvocate.com.

Cindy Mandrusiak, with her partner Dale Tosczak finished second with 10 votes.

Duane Daines with dance partner Natalie Brooks had eight votes, Troy Gillard with dance partner Olya Joseph had six votes, Cari MacLean with dance partner Jone Lam have four votes, John Young with dance partner Jody Liptak had three votes, Todd Simenson with dance partner Jinelle Themig had two votes and Carla MacLead with dance partner David Joseph had one vote.

The celebrity dance competition is Saturday at the Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer.



