Poll results: Hollingsworth expected to dance away with the trophy

Celebrity Dance Off this weekend in Red Deer

Red Deer Advocate readers believe Mellisa Hollingsworth and dance partner Michael Myroniu will dance away with the Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off trophy.

Twelve of 46 people voted for Hollingsworth in a recent poll on www.reddeeradvocate.com.

Cindy Mandrusiak, with her partner Dale Tosczak finished second with 10 votes.

Duane Daines with dance partner Natalie Brooks had eight votes, Troy Gillard with dance partner Olya Joseph had six votes, Cari MacLean with dance partner Jone Lam have four votes, John Young with dance partner Jody Liptak had three votes, Todd Simenson with dance partner Jinelle Themig had two votes and Carla MacLead with dance partner David Joseph had one vote.

The celebrity dance competition is Saturday at the Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
ATB Financial on 51 Street in Red Deer evacuated

Just Posted

78 tickets issued during seatbelt campaign

Officers targeting speeders in April

ATB Financial on 51 Street in Red Deer evacuated

Red Deer Emergency Services on scene

Central Albertans gather at Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast

Humboldt families remembered in prayers

Cabinet to hold emergency meeting Tuesday in bid to save pipeline expansion

OTTAWA — Faced with an escalating battle between British Columbia and Alberta… Continue reading

Bruins announce fundraising plans for Humboldt Broncos ahead of NHL playoffs

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins and the Boston Bruins Foundation have announced… Continue reading

Replay Red Deer: Olds hockey player OK after Humboldt Broncos bus crash, Westerner Park expanding

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

New luxury hotel will cost $792,000 a night – and be 200 miles up

Aboard the International Space Station, an astronaut’s life is typically work, exercise,… Continue reading

Tim Hortons franchisee association fights parent company in license spat

TORONTO — A group representing about half of Canada’s Tim Hortons franchisees… Continue reading

“I am sorry”: Zuckerberg faces congressional inquisition

WASHINGTON — After privately assuring senators that his company will do better,… Continue reading

Advocacy group presses N.S. government to ban private plasma companies

HALIFAX — A national advocacy group is pressing the Nova Scotia government… Continue reading

Fox giving bigger role to ex-Bush aide Perino

NEW YORK — When Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg made the media rounds in… Continue reading

‘It’s sad, sad times’ Central Alberta hockey community mourns with Humboldt

The Humboldt Broncos tragedy has rocked the Central Alberta hockey community, and… Continue reading

Canadian teenage swimmer Taylor Ruck wins eighth medal at Commonwealth Games

GOLD COAST, Australia — Canadian teenage swimmer Taylor Ruck wrapped up a… Continue reading

Ongoing protests behind halting of Trans Mountain expansion: activists

VANCOUVER — Protesters who have loudly voiced their opposition to the Trans… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month