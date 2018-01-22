Advocate poll shows another hospital wanted in Red Deer

Over 50 per cent of voters support second hospital

An overwhelming majority of people want a second hospital built in Red Deer according to an Advocate online poll.

Between Jan. 13 to 22 people were asked what should be done to address the health-care crisis in Red Deer and a total of 192 people responded.

Poll options included building a second hospital, hiring more doctors, allowing for some privatization of services, building an addition to Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre, or other ideas not listed.

As many as 54 per cent (104 votes) were in favour of a second hospital.

Another 23 per cent (44 votes) supported building an addition to Red Deer’s existing hospital.

Thirteen percent (26 votes) were in favour of allowing some some privatization of services.

Those who wanted to hire more doctors accounted for eight per cent (15 votes).

Only 1.5 per cent (three votes) chose other ideas not listed.

The poll garnered many comments on Facebook including the role walk-in clinics can play in reducing emergency department wait times.



