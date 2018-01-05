Poll shows crime affects about 46 per cent of people in Red Deer

67 people respond to poll

Red Deerians weren’t thinking about crime over the Christmas break according to an online Advocate poll.

Between Dec. 24 and Jan. 1 people were asked how many times they had been a victim of crime in Red Deer over the last two years and only 67 people responded.

The majority — 35 people or 52.24 per cent — said they had not been a victim of crime.

A total of 28 people, or 41.79 per cent said they were they were victims one to four times in the last two years, and four, or 5.97 per cent, said they were victims five or more times.


