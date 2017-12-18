Poll shows people want more money for policing in Red Deer

Red Deerians want the city to put policing at the top of its list when it comes to operational spending next year.

A week ago an online Advocate poll asked people where the City of Red Deer should focus its spending dollars in the 2018 operating budget and 79 per cent (76 out of a total of 96 voters) said policing.

Eleven per cent, or 11 voters, chose recreation and culture. Five per cent, or five voters, wanted more dollars for snow removal. And four per cent, or four voters, were in favour of focusing money on potholes.

The poll drew comments from five people and two suggested that police receive funding.

Others recommended money for judges, the hospital and a supervised consumption site.