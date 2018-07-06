Poll suggests Red Deer has work to do on treatment of minorities

Only 37 per cent of voters felt Red Deer welcoming and inclusive

More than 40 per cent of poll voters believe Red Deer is overtly prejudice or unknowingly racist.

There were 114 votes on the poll question: What do you think about Red Deer in its treatment of visible minorities?

Of those, 18 (16 per cent) felt Red Deer was overtly prejudice. Another 30 (26 per cent) felt the city was unknowingly racist.

Thirty voters (26 per cent) also felt there is still a bit of work to do on the treatment of visibile minorities.

Among voters, 37 (32 per cent), felt Red Deer is welcoming and inclusive.