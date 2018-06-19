Ponoka town council will discuss labour negotiations at a meeting tonight. (Photo contributed)

Ponoka council to discuss labour contract

Town workers can serve 72-hour strike notice

Tonight Ponoka town council will discuss its next step as the union representing town workers call for a return to negotiations.

Council is meeting at 7 p.m. for its regularly scheduled committee of the whole meeting at the Kinsmen Community Centre.

On June 13 Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) members voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action which puts about 60 town workers in a position to serve 72-hour strike notice. The option to serve strike notice is valid for 120 days.

Last week the town said it has a contingency plan in place that will ensure the town continues to function and provide essential services to residents in the event of a strike.

The AUPE said the strike vote was held after Ponoka town council failed to approve an agreement reached by AUPE and town administration in May with the help of an independent third-party mediator.

“We’d rather come to an agreement at the table. Our members in Ponoka have been trying with their employer for more than a year,” said AUPE vice-president Karen Weiers in a press release.

She said while the Ponoka Stampede falls within the 120-day strike window, it is not intention of workers to disrupt the event, or any town services.

“Ponoka town officials have the power to avoid job action by coming back to the table to negotiate with their staff in goof faith.”


