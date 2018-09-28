Ponoka holding open house to discuss public cannabis consumption

The Town of Ponoka wants to hear residents’ opinions on public consumption of cannabis and a new proposed bylaw.

A public open house with be held at the Kinsmen Community Centre from 3-7 p.m. Oct. 11.

At the open house residents can discuss what they feel is appropriate for the town to allow, with regard to public consumption of cannabis once it’s legalized.

The town will also get opinions on a new proposed community standards bylaw, which focuses on noise control, property maintenance and public behaviour, including bullying, littering, fighting and graffiti.

Anyone who can’t attend the open house, can fill out their thoughts on the bylaw or public cannabis consumption at www.ponoka.ca from Oct. 1-31.



