Ponoka Day in the Park is moving indoors

2018 Ponoka Day in the Park is set for Thursday and Friday. (Photo contributed)

Ponoka Day in the Park, set for Thursday and Friday, has been moved indoors to the Ponoka Arena Complex due to cold weather on the horizon.

All events are free.

Family Movie night, featuring Moana, will be held on the curling rink surface on Thursday from 7:30 to 9 p.m. People should bring their lawn chairs, but the popcorn will be free.

The Community Market will run at Kinsmen Community Centre, from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday.

Children’s activities include a bouncy castle, face painting, games and storytime, and inflatable sport arena.

A children’s magician will be on stage from 3 to 6 p.m., and Family Feud Community Challenge from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Fireworks over the River Valley are scheduled for 9 p.m.



