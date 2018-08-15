Ponoka RCMP have charged one Maskwacis man and are seeking warrants for two others in connection to an armed robbery. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Ponoka liquor store robbed

One suspect charged so far

Three suspects — one armed with a knife — robbed Hammy’s Liquor Store in Ponoka on Saturday night, say police.

Ponoka RCMP said at 9:36 p.m. officers responded to an alarm at the store where a masked suspect allegedly waved a knife at the store employee. Another suspect stole liquor and the other manned the door. All three fled in a vehicle.

At 1 a.m. on Sunday Ponoka RCMP were advised that Maskwacis RCMP had one of the suspects was in custody on an unrelated matter. Maskwacis RCMP were able to assist in identifying the other two suspects.

A Maskwacis man, 18, was charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, disguised with intent to commit an offence and robbery.

Arrest warrants are being sought for two other males from Maskwacis.


