Ponoka man faces 95 theft-related charges

A Ponoka man has been charged with 95 counts after Ponoka RCMP conducted a stolen property investigation.

RCMP received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at a commercial location on 46 Ave. on Wednesday in Ponoka. RCMP found the accused allegedly siphoning fuel from a piece of heavy equipment that was parked. The vehicle was stolen and police arrested the man.

After searching his vehicle police recovered stolen licence plates, mail, tools and a stereo. The holiday trailer being pulled by the truck was also stolen.

Cpl. Chis Warren of RCMP Media Relations said the actions of thoughtful and concerned citizens make a real impact in preventing crime. RCMP encourage the public to report suspicious activity to police.

The man will appear in Ponoka provincial court Aug. 17 on charges of theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000, possession of stolen mail and failing to comply with release conditions.