Ponoka man facing 41 charges after multiple break-and-enters

A 39-year-old Ponoka man is facing 41 charges after multiple break-and-enters and thefts across Central Alberta.

Blackfalds RCMP received a call about a suspicious man attempting to steal fuel on a rural property near Joffre in Lacombe County Wednesday.

The suspect attempted to flee to a neighbouring vacant property after being located by the RCMP.

With the assistance of Police Dog Services, Blackfalds and Bashaw RCMP officers tracked and arrested the suspect, who was also linked to several other investigations.

Police were called to a break-and-enter and vehicle theft east of Bashaw Aug. 1, where the same man allegedly entered a residence, severely injured a dog and stole various items, including a vehicle. The dog had to be euthanized due to its injuries. He returned to the property after the vehicle broke down and stole another vehicle.

The man was identified in a number of other rural break-and-enters and thefts in multiple jurisdictions, including Blackfalds, Rimbey, Bashaw and Wetaskiwin.

He is facing 11 charges from the incident Wednesday and 41 charges in total. Some of the charges include breaking and entering, possession of break-in tools, possession of a prohibited weapon and resisting a peace officer.

The man will appear in court in Wetaskiwin and Red Deer Sept. 4.



