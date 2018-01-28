Ponoka opts in to sponsor 2019 Canada Winter Games

The town hopes to split the $50,000 ask with the Ponoka Stampede Association

The Town of Ponoka wants to be a sponsor of the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.

Council opted to be a bronze sponsor of the games after an in camera session of the regular meeting Jan. 23.

The motion after the in camera session was to pay $25,000 towards the $50,000 ask from the Winter Games committee with the difference coming from a proposed partnership with the Ponoka Stampede and Exhibition Association (PSA).

The bronze sponsorship tier is $50,000 over three years — 2018 to 2020 — with the town and the PSA basically paying $8,334 each for three years.

Mayor Rick Bonnett said the hope is the PSA will support the proposal as the town won’t go in as a sponsor without the partnership. The one year launch for the games is set in February, which is one reason why the decision came so late, said Bonnett.

“They (Winter Games) want to do a western theme,” said Bonnett of the plans, which is why the PSA is a good fit.

“I think there’s a good opportunity for us that’s for sure,” he added.

Stampede president Blair Vold said the PSA board of directors are discussing the question and he feels it’s a positive proposal but didn’t want to confirm anything until the entire board had a look at the proposal.

“I’m in favour of it but it’s going to be the board that goes with the decision,” said Vold, adding that he feels Monday or Tuesday he’ll have an answer.

The sponsorship includes a showcase at a festival that will be held during the Winter Games and is meant to be a showcase for the big sponsors. Ponoka and the PSA would share a day at the event.

“It’s an opportunity you don’t get everyday,” said Bonnett.

An ad hoc committee will make all the decisions regarding what the sponsorship package will be as well as festival day, which is a showcase for sponsors at the games.

The committee comprises two members of town council, two members of the PSA, two members of the Economic Development Board, two members of the Recreation Advisory Committee and an impartial chairperson from a member of the Ponoka Kinettes.

Previous story
Canadian engineers fix faulty Canadarm 2 replacement hand

Just Posted

Ponoka opts in to sponsor 2019 Canada Winter Games

The town hopes to split the $50,000 ask with the Ponoka Stampede Association

WATCH: Country singers tell their stories in Red Deer

Every song has a story. Country music artists took the stage Saturday… Continue reading

Canada Winter Games bid opened floodgates of sports tourism in Red Deer

Red Deer is quickly becoming a destination for sports lovers. With a… Continue reading

In Photos: Family Literacy Day in Red Deer

École Camille J. Lerouge School in Red Deer celebrated Family Literacy Day… Continue reading

Most new City of Red Deer jobs in 2018 will be temporary

Canada Winter Games preparation is one of their tasks

WATCH: Regional ski races at Canyon Ski Resort

Skiers are racing downhill at Canyon Ski Resort this weekend. The Red… Continue reading

Opening day of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Saturday was day one of the annual Scotties Tournament of Hearts

IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad dies at 91

‘He will be much missed and warmly remembered by his family and IKEA staff all around the world’

Federer beats Cilic in Aussie final; wins 20th major title

As Roger Federer cried while accepting his 20th Grand Slam title, Rod… Continue reading

Alzheimer’s story from wife of Spirit of the West singer takes stage

Jill Daum, wife of musician John Mann, writes ‘Forget About Tomorrow’, playing now in Victoria

The 20 best places to visit in Canada for 2018: Go north — way north

Top travel writers from vacay.ca describe this year’s picks for Canadian travel

Simulation has Central Albertans experience poverty

An upcoming event will have Central Albertans experience the hardships of families… Continue reading

NAFTA talks ‘more positive’: Signs point to emerging back-and-forth negotiation

MONTREAL — The single biggest question looming over the current round of… Continue reading

The 20 best places to visit in Canada for 2018: Go north — way north

Top travel writers from vacay.ca describe this year’s picks for Canadian travel

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month