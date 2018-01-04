Ponoka ranks on Expedia.ca Travel Blog

Ponoka made the Expedia.ca Travel blog’s top 18 communities to visit in 2018, citing the Ponoka Stampede as one of the reasons.

The Town of Ponoka made Expedia.ca’s travel blog’s list of top 18 communities to visit in 2018.

Published Jan. 4, the travel blog states that of the 1,000 Canadians surveyed, Ponoka was among the top communities, mainly because of the Ponoka Stampede.

“When survey-takers recommended Alberta in 2018, they may as well have thrown in a cowboy hat with their answers,” states the blog.

“Ponoka Stampede is a must. Just do it, and thank us later.”

The Stampede isn’t the only group to make the list of reasons to visit Ponoka. Business newcomer, Siding 14 Brewing Company was cited as another reason to visit.

“…regional pride runs deep, and you can taste the difference when you sip on their stouts and dark ales,” states the blog.

Along with Siding 14 Brewing Company is the Wolf Creek Golf Resort, which the blog mentions has award-winning links.

Ponoka made the list with the likes of Cape Breton, NS; Lahaina, Hawaii; Negril, Jamaica as well as Edmonton and Squamish, B.C. Click to read the full blog post.

