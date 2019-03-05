Ponoka RCMP find Eckville man passed out in car

Police say the man was charged with impaired driving

Ponoka RCMP charged an Eckville man with impaired driving after being found passed out in the ditch.

Police say on March 2 officers responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle accident on Range Road 270.

A black Chevrolet Cavalier was driven off the road and landed in a ditch. “The occupant was hunched over and was not responding to witnesses that were on scene,” say police.

“Upon investigation it was found that the vehicle had been travelling northbound on Range Road 270 when it crossed over the southbound lane and drove off road.”

Police say the 25-year-old Eckville man was impaired and was charged with impaired driving and also driving an uninsured vehicle. He was also charged with not having a registration and improperly issued licence plate.

If you have information, please call the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin
New post-diploma ag-tech certificate offered at Olds College

