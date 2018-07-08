Tire skid marks show where the semi tractor attempted to avoid colliding with the two vehicles.

Ponoka RCMP investigate collision between semi and two sedans

Police investigating possible road rage after two sedans appear to have stopped abruptly on Hwy 2

A collision between a semi tractor and two passenger vehicles Saturday afternoon is being investigated by Ponoka RCMP as a possible road rage incident.

At about 6 p.m. emergency crews were called to the collision north of Ponoka on Highway 2 between Menaik Road and Secondary Highway 611.

A semi tractor, hauling a 53 foot trailer, collided with two passenger vehicles which appear to have stopped abruptly while driving in the northbound lanes.

One sedan, a Honda crossover ended up in the east side ditch with the rear end crushed and its airbags deployed, while an orange VW hatchback ended up turned around just in front of the semi tractor. The VW’s rear end was somewhat crushed.

The right front wheel of the semi was destroyed making the truck unmovable. The driver of the semi and their dog were both uninjured.

RCMP state they are proceeding with a criminal investigation into the incident.

Traffic was slow going for a few hours as only the left northbound lane was open for traffic while crews cleared the scene.

Police, along with EMS and the Ponoka County East District Fire Department attended. Injuries stemming from the incident are believed to have been relatively minor but it wasn’t known at the publication time how severe those injuries were.

 

The rear end damage on this VW hatchback came after the semi collided with a Honda crossover, which appears to have collided with the VW. Ponoka RCMP are investigating the incident as possible road rage as it’s believed the two sedans stopped abruptly in the northbound lanes.

The air bags on this Honda crossover deployed after being hit by a semi tractor Saturday late afternoon. The incident is believed to have occurred after two sedans stopped abruptly on Highway 2.

Ponoka RCMP are investigating a collision between a semi tractor and two sedans Saturday afternoon as a possible road rage incident. The semi tractor collided with the two vehicles after they stopped abruptly in the northbound lanes of Highway 2 north of Ponoka. Photos by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

The rear end damage on this VW hatchback came after the semi collided with a Honda crossover, which appears to have collided with the VW. Ponoka RCMP are investigating the incident as possible road rage as it’s believed the two sedans stopped abruptly in the northbound lanes.

Ponoka RCMP are investigating a collision between a semi tractor and two sedans Saturday afternoon as a possible road rage incident. The semi tractor collided with the two vehicles after they stopped abruptly in the northbound lanes of Highway 2 north of Ponoka. Photos by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

Previous story
Toronto van attack survivor grapples with legacy of incident months later
Next story
4 rescued from Thailand cave as rescue operation underway

Just Posted

4 rescued from Thailand cave as rescue operation underway

The boys and their coach will have to dive out of a flooded cave

‘Hundreds’ of trees knocked down at Saskatchewan campground during storm

EMMA LAKE, Sask. — A violent thunderstorm that hit a Saskatchewan campground… Continue reading

More than 60 Grade 2 students attending Reading College this month

The program was developed by The Foundation for Red Deer Public Schools

Misunderstanding at heart of issue after Sylvan Lake area dog, which had an owner, adopted out by rescue society

A pet rescue society is confident they will weather a recent controversy… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer, Central Alberta bikers support each other

One Broken Biker holds fundraiser at Gasoline Alley Harley Davidson

WATCH: Kids race like superheroes in triathlon

Second Abbey Centre Super Kids Triathlon was in Blackfalds Saturday

Actor-comedian Andrew Phung accuses Toronto police officer of racist comment

TORONTO — A comedian and actor says what he saw on the… Continue reading

Ponoka RCMP investigate collision between semi and two sedans

Police investigating possible road rage after two sedans appear to have stopped abruptly on Hwy 2

4 rescued from Thailand cave as rescue operation underway

The boys and their coach will have to dive out of a flooded cave

Trump administration takes another swipe at ‘Obamacare’

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration said Saturday it’s freezing payments under an… Continue reading

Trump’s economic gamble: Solid job gains vs. risky trade war

WASHINGTON — From the safety of a resilient U.S. economy, President Donald… Continue reading

Toronto van attack survivor grapples with legacy of incident months later

TORONTO — Beverly Smith has only hazy memories of the van attack… Continue reading

With hugs, leaders of rivals Ethiopia, Eritrea finally meet

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — With laughter and hugs, the leaders of longtime… Continue reading

‘Hundreds’ of trees knocked down at Saskatchewan campground during storm

EMMA LAKE, Sask. — A violent thunderstorm that hit a Saskatchewan campground… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month